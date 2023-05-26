The lighter and warmer evenings during the summer months sees people hoping for good weather to enjoy evenings outside with friends and family, whether in their own outside space or a local pub beer garden.

To tackle any excessive levels of noise experienced by residents, the council will be running a night-time noise service on Friday and Saturday nights between the hours of 9pm and 3am until the end of September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and greener Kirklees, said:

Kirklees Council are asking people to consider and respect their neighbours while enjoying summer gatherings by keeping noise to a minimum to avoid causing distress to those living nearby.

“We want everyone to have a brilliant summer and enjoy some great get-togethers with their friends and families. Unfortunately, each year a small number of events can cause real issues with noise at unacceptable hours which affect the quality of life for neighbouring residents.

“The summer night-time noise service will provide advice and support and, where possible, help deal directly with any problems on an informal basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, they have a range of legal powers to resolve complaints if this isn’t possible. If you do experience noise between 9pm and 3am on Friday or Saturday nights, make sure you use the service provided.”

Anyone subjected to nuisance noise can call the team on 01484 414828 who will be able to advise on what level noise is considered acceptable and which types of noise the council has the power to deal with.

Council officers may visit problem areas to investigate and where possible attempt to resolve the issue on the night or will follow up shortly afterwards.

The night-time noise service also responds to calls about commercial premises so residents living near a venue, such as a pub or bar, can also call this number between the same hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad