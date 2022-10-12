Kirklees Council receives ‘key’ funding to help adults with learning disabilities and autism to find jobs

Kirklees Council has a 25-year history of supporting adults aged 18 years and over with learning disabilities to find employment through its in-house REAL Employment service, which has now secured £600,000 of government finance.

The funding will allow REAL Employment to enhance their offer to include support for adults with autism and, starting from November 2022, the money will be used to support up to 120 residents to find employment, training, or volunteering opportunities in Kirklees over a three-year period.

Councillor Musarrat Khan, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: “We have an estimated 6,500 adults aged 18-64 years old in Kirklees with a learning disability and a further 2,500 with autism.

Councillor Musarrat Khan, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, has said the funding allocated to Kirklees Council to help people with learning disabilities to find employment "is key in helping us to further break the barriers for residents who may face difficulties finding employment because of their disability."

“This funding is key in helping us to further break the barriers for residents who may face difficulties finding employment or connecting with training and volunteering opportunities because of their disability. This in turn will improve people’s health and wellbeing.

“One of our key aims is to support residents achieve their aspirations through employment and lifelong learning. Nobody should feel left out just because they have a disability.”

Residents can access support to find a role suitable for them alongside help with CV writing, application forms and preparation for interviews. Where necessary, the help will continue after the person enters employment.

A key aim of the programme will be to engage with families and young people as early as possible to enable people to gain employment and to promote the opportunities that local businesses can have by working with the programme to fill job vacancies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirklees councillor Graham Turner

Councillor Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, said: “I am delighted with news of this funding. It is well documented that employment improves the health outcomes and quality of life for people and their families.

“I hope this funding is just the start, in helping residents with learning disabilities and autism to find employment and continue to develop their skills over the coming years.

“This will also contribute to economic growth as we engage with businesses and ultimately create thriving communities in Kirklees.”

Advertisement Hide Ad