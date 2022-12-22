Yesterday (Wednesday) Kirklees Council officers received approval from cabinet for a funding package for the Grade II listed Dewsbury Arcade, which will bring the project closer to its goals.

In June, the council revealed that the National Heritage Lottery Fund (NHLF) had initially awarded £106,657 towards the overall bid of £ 3.7million.

This grant provides support for community engagement activity and the production of documents required for further grant submission, putting the project on a pathway to potentially achieving a significant grant at stage two of this award.

Dewsbury Arcade.

The request of an additional £500,000 has now been approved to support the financial contribution to the project, this will cover the value to which the NHLF is unable to support.

This increase will bring the council’s contribution to the project to over £2.5 million and shall better support the bid application.

Approval for the Heads of Terms, for planning to be extended and to include the upper floors of the buildings 18-20 Corporation St/ 17 Foundry Street has also now been granted.

These changes will now provide the Arcade Group with opportunities to generate additional income, and assist with financial sustainability whilst also enabling better control of the parts of the buildings that the Arcade Group will manage.

Kirklees Council Leader, Coun Shabir Pandor.

The scheme seeks to create a new vibrant destination in the heart of Dewsbury town centre that will be an important component of a thriving town centre community.

The restoration works will fully refurbish the Arcade and enhance its historic character.

Enabling public access once more through the Arcade thoroughfare and improving the Arcade will maximise the chances of it being structurally and financially sustainable in future.

Kirklees Council leader, Coun Shabir Pandor, said: “Dewsbury Arcade is a key part of Dewsbury’s history and I am keen to see it restored to the thriving retail centre it once was.

Coun Eric Firth, cabinet member for transport and Dewsbury ward councillor.

"The partnership approach we are taking in working with the Arcade Group is one that truly demonstrates this council’s commitment to keeping our communities at the heart of all we do.

“We have been encouraged by the support local residents and businesses have shown to the project and I look forward to seeing the progress in the coming months.”

Coun Eric Firth, cabinet member for transport and ward councillor for Dewsbury, said: “We have worked closely with our partners over the last two years to create a scheme that not only sensitively restores and retains many of the arcade’s important original features but also breathes new life back into this neglected and semi-derelict building that has remained empty for many years.

“We have been really encouraged by the support that we have already received from many residents and businesses who are keen to see something positive happen to this building.

“Dewsbury continues to benefit from the significant investment as part of its ongoing redevelopment and this scheme will be another important step in its transformation.”

Now that approval has been received, the next stage of development includes the submission of the stage two application to the NLHF in February 2023, with a decision expected by June 2023 and completion of the Arcade in Spring 2024.