The event honoured the commitment and dedication that foster carers show to children who are in care.

Carers were able to spend time with friends, enjoy a meal and entertainment, as well as to share stories.

Coun Viv Kendrick, cabinet member for children, said: “It’s always a pleasure to attend the celebration evening and listen to inspirational stories.

"Our carers make a profound difference to local children and young people. They really do improve lives, so it’s important we show our appreciation with a formal thank you.

“We always need more people to come forward and find out about fostering, particularly those who can look after teenagers and sibling groups.

“Fostering can be incredibly rewarding and I would urge people to think about becoming a carer with Kirklees Council. By changing your future, you can make a huge difference to the future of our children.”

For more information about fostering with Kirklees, visit www.kirklees.gov.uk/fostering

