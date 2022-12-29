The works on Syke Lane, which include resurfacing the road on High Road about 100 metres before the junction with Park Road, will also continue on Town Street and including the junction with Wakefield Road.

The new road surface will allow a much quieter and smoother journey for road users. It will also help prevent new potholes from forming and minimise other wear and tear.

Works are programmed to begin on Monday, January 9, and take place Monday to Friday between the hours of 8.00am to 6.00pm. The work will take approximately four weeks to complete.

Syke Lane in Dewsbury.

However, there will be some weekend works in order to minimise disruption to businesses and Earlsheaton Infant School located close by on Commercial Street.

Businesses on the street will remain open as usual during the works.

The resurfacing will be carried out in phases with road closures in operation at different points across the four weeks. Signed diversions will be in place when road closures are in place with notices placed on all affected bus stops before and during the works.

The works at Crown Street car park, which include resurfacing, will also see redesign of the layout. This will improve safety for car park users and support the future potential for Electric Vehicle charging points. New markings for spaces will also make the layout more user friendly.

Crown Street car park in Cleckheaton.

Works are programmed to begin on Monday, January 9, and take place Monday to Friday between the hours of 8.00am to 6.00pm. However, work may take place outside these hours to enable drainage works to be carried out. The car park will be closed for the duration of the works.

Council Officers have been working with the local communities advising them of the works and plans in place to minimise any delay and disruption the works may cause.

Coun Naheed Mather, cabinet member for environment, says: “We’re committed to improving our roads within the district for all our road users and resurfacing is an important part of this.

“It will greatly improve the journeys of those who use this road and help prevent potholes and other problems occurring in the future.

Kirklees councillor Naheed Mather, cabinet member for environment.

“Whilst we are mindful of the potential impact of parking spaces on Cleckheaton town centre, there are other parking facilities available around the town including long stay spaces at Cleckheaton Town Hall and short stay spaces at Bradford Road and Westgate.

“I would like to thank people in advance for their patience and understanding whilst these important works are carried out.”

These roads will be closed on the following dates:

High Road to the junction of Town Street and Headlands Lane - road closed from Monday, January 9 to Friday, January 13.

Town Street from Headland Lane to New Street - road closed from Monday, January 9 to Friday, January 13.

New Street to Providence Street - road closed from Saturday, January 14 to Sunday, January 15 and Saturday, January 21 to Sunday, January 22.

Providence Street to Syke Street - road closed from Monday, January 16 to Wednesday, January 18 and Saturday, January 21.

Syke Street to Princess Lane - road closed from Tuesday, January 17 to Wednesday, January 18 and Monday, January 23.

Princess Lane to Wakefield Road - road closed from Wednesday, January 18 to Friday, January 20 and Tuesday, January 24.

Wakefield Road Junction - Syke Lane and Bywell Road closed at junction to Wakefield Road - closed from Monday, January 30 to Wednesday, February 1.

