Holocaust Memorial Day, held on Friday, January 27, is an international day of remembrance for the six million Jews who lost their lives during the Holocaust, the Nazi regime and subsequent genocides.

To mark the day, the council is working in partnership with organisations across the borough to support events which will remember the lives lost.

Coun Shabir Pandor, leader of Kirklees Council, said: “We have a responsibility to educate and understand the atrocious actions that have taken place so they are not repeated and remain a part of history.

Three of the Weeping Sisters puppets, are being prepared for a Holocaust Memorial Day event at Dewsbury Town Hall.

“The discrimination or persecution of individuals and groups because of their backgrounds or beliefs should never be tolerated.

“Our borough is committed to being a place of safety and sanctuary to those who have been subjected to this. I encourage you to attend one of the events that are taking place.”

Coun Masood Ahmed, Mayor of Kirklees, said: “The diversity in our communities is what makes them strong, and I have seen first-hand how groups and volunteers help those who have been subjected to discrimination.

“We are fortunate that survivors of the Holocaust will be attending some of the events so they can tell their stories.

Kirklees Council Leader, Coun Shabir Pandor.

“I would like to thank all those who have come together to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. It remembers the past injustices, but it also demonstrates that we have a positive future as people from different cultures and faiths have come together to make this commemoration happen.”

When and where will the memorial events take place in North Kirklees?

Extraordinary Stories at Batley Library in Market Place - Thursday, January 19, at 6pm

This event gives people the opportunity to explore story boxes from the Carry My Story programme and meet survivors, including Holocaust survivor Leisel Carter and Jasmina Foric from Bosnia.

Coun Masood Ahmed, Mayor of Kirklees.

To book a free place, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/kirkleeslibraries/t-avajgmq

Extraordinary People at Dewsbury Town Hall on Wakefield old Road - Thursday, January 26 at 7.15pm

Working with 6 million+ Trust, Creative Scene, the Brelms Trust, and the Holocaust Exhibition and Learning Centre, this event will feature speeches, stories and performances from schools, community groups and faith leaders.

Three of the Weeping Sisters puppets will also be in attendance, talking about victims, perpetrators and survivors through the voices of young people.