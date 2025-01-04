Kirklees Council performs worst for overall tenant satisfaction in West Yorkshire

Kirklees Council has the worst scores for overall tenant satisfaction out of all the major social housing providers in West Yorkshire.

The Regulator of Social Housing has introduced a system where social housing landlords must report on 22 tenant satisfaction measures to provide an indication of how well they are doing at providing good quality housing and services.

In West Yorkshire, just Kirklees and Leeds City Council are responsible for their own housing stock, with social housing across Bradford, Calderdale and Wakefield provided solely by housing associations.

In terms of overall tenant satisfaction for 2023/24, Kirklees came at the bottom of the pile with 63.2 per cent of respondents satisfied with the service provided by their landlord.

Leeds City Council came slightly higher with 65.9 per cent.

The worst performing category for Kirklees Council was residents who had made a complaint within the past 12 months and were satisfied with the way it was handled by the council, with this standing at 23.2 per cent.

Less than half of the respondents said they were content with how the council handles anti-social behaviour.

However, nearly three quarters of people responding to the survey agreed that the council treats them fairly and with respect.

One hundred per cent of safety checks to asbestos and lifts had been carried out, as well as 99.9 per cent of gas safety checks.

Where repairs are concerned, 68.8 per cent of respondents in Kirklees were satisfied with the overall repairs service and 66.3 per cent said they were satisfied with the length of time taken to carry out the repair.

Councillor Moses Crook, Cabinet member for Transport and Housing, said: "We recognise that there are areas in which we need to improve and we are making progress in addressing these as part of our transformation programme.

“Whilst this survey provides a good picture of overall tenant satisfaction, it is reflective of a period of time and so we also continue to undertake transactional surveys to gain real-time feedback.

"We would urge tenants to use every available opportunity to give feedback to us, to help us to continue to make all necessary improvements.”