Kirklees Council: No more babies to be registered in Dewsbury as council decides to shut town's register office
Kirklees Registration Service currently operates from two sites – Huddersfield’s Civic Centre I and Dewsbury Town Hall.
Here residents can register births, deaths, marriages, civil partnerships, as well as hold citizenship ceremonies, memorials, and baby naming ceremonies.
Now Kirklees Council’s cabinet have decided to approve plans to ‘centralise’ registration services at the Huddersfield site.
This will mean that the borough’s births, deaths and marriages can only be registered at Civic Centre I, and Dewsbury Register Office will close.
The council says the move will result in the loss of 9.2 full-time equivalent jobs and a saving of £335,000.
But before the changes can be implemented, a period of consultation must be carried out with the General Register Office so the council can gain approval.
Conversations with other stakeholders impacted by the proposed changes will also take place including with funeral directors and bereavement services.
The plans have been a cause of concern for some members of the public, along with some councillors.
Coun Adam Gregg (Con, Lindley) wanted to know whether any consideration had been given for the “grief” the plans will cause people in North Kirklees who will have to travel further distances while going through difficult times.
In response, Coun Paul Davies, deputy leader and cabinet member for Corporate assured him that the residents of North Kirklees have been considered in the council’s plans.
He explained that the local authority is looking to hold “pop-ups” providing registration services at locations across the borough and will continue to prioritise emergency appointments.
Outside of the meeting, Coun Davies said:“Registration services are used at key milestones in peoples’ lives and it is important that we continue to deliver quality services for the residents of Kirklees so they can mark these occasions in a manner that is important to them.
“We also must look at the best way of delivering these services in a challenging financial environment.
“By consulting with statutory bodies and other key stakeholders, we will ensure that all residents who require registration services support receive it in as timely a manner as possible.”