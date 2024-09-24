Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirklees councillors have been hearing how the closure of Cleckheaton Town Hall has been a “huge blow” to thousands of people, with businesses and communities still “hurt” by the move.

Last September, the council’s cabinet agreed to mothball the Grade II Listed building as part of a review of its estate.

This came in a bid to make a combined £455k saving to contribute to the £47m that needed to be found to balance the books at the time.

Council documents revealed the town hall is in need of more than £5m worth of maintenance works, with annual running costs of £175k.

A "ring of love" around Cleckheaton Town Hall to demonstrate just how important the building is to people

But concerns that the much-loved venue has been “neglected” by the council have been raised time and time again by the community, with safety issues identified above the main stage in July 2022 and yet to be repaired years later.

The council said a survey needed to be carried out to assess the extent of the damage.

The matter of the town hall was brought to a recent full council meeting by Chris Moore, chairman of Cleckheaton and Spenborough Town Hall Group, who urged the authority to re-open the town hall.

He said: “The closure of any town hall has a disproportionate effect on both the community as well as the town centre that it serves.

"Its closure almost a year ago has been a huge blow and a loss felt by thousands of individuals who made regular use of the town hall, as well as the many organisations who base their activities there.

“In fact, it was the best and most-used of all town halls by community groups in Kirklees, serving the people of Cleckheaton, Gomersal, Birkenshaw, East Bierley, Liversedge, Heckmondwike, Birstall, Scholes, Drighlington, Hunsworth, and Mirfield.

“Another serious impact has been on local businesses. The Cleckheaton Chamber of Commerce noted a significant drop in footfall in the centre shortly after the town hall closed.”

Chris spoke of the past uses of the town hall including by amateur dramatic societies, dance schools, the British Legion and the U3A, and its cultural significance, not least due to its role in hosting the nationally-acclaimed folk festival.

He listed a number of potential future uses to generate income at the town hall included as an events space, art gallery, banking hub or local history museum and urged the council to work with the community.

Cabinet member for Finance and Regeneration Coun Graham Turner said: “As you’re well aware, there were several issues with the building’s structure and in light of this, we commissioned a full and very detailed report into the condition of the building.

"This is now complete and as I’ve said is very detailed and full report runs to about 500 pages with all its appendices.

“The relevant service director and I have a meeting with ward councillors on October 1 to discuss the contents of the report and the options contained within it so I’m sure you’ll understand it would be remiss of me to discuss the report this evening prior to that meeting – we have to brief the council ward members first.

“Once that meeting has taken place, we will be happy at the relevant point to share the report and its contents."