Kirklees Council invite residents to submit naming suggestions for a new Thornhill street

Kirklees Council invite residents to submit street naming ideas for an area of land in Thornhill - here’s how you can have your say

By Jessica Barton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The council are inviting suggestions from interested persons for names which will be considered for allocation to a new street, which will serve the residential development off land adjacent, 4, Valley Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0JY.

In general, names should not duplicate or closely resemble existing street names in the area, nor are streets generally named after persons who are living or who have lived in the recent past.

Preference is often given to names with local connotations.

Suggestions can be sent to:

Post: Building Control, Flint Street, Fartown, Huddersfield, HD1 6LG

Phone: (01484) 221550

Email: [email protected]

The deadline for suggestions is before Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Receipt of suggestions is not normally acknowledged.

