Kirklees Council invite residents to submit naming suggestions for a new Liversedge street
The council are inviting residents to submit naming suggestions for a new street in Liversedge - here’s how you can have your say.
Kirklees council are inviting suggestions from interested persons for names which will be considered for allocation to a new street, which will serve a residential development off Sixth Avenue, Hightown, Liversedge.
In general, names should not duplicate or closely resemble existing street names in the area, nor are streets generally named after persons who are living or who have lived in the recent past.
Preference is often given to names with local connotations.
To submit a naming suggestion, email [email protected] or call (01484) 221550.
Alternatively suggestions can be sent by post, to Building Control, Flint Street, Fartown, Huddersfield, HD1 6LG.
Deadline for suggestions is before Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Receipt of suggestions is not normally acknowledged.