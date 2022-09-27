Kirklees Council ‘incredibly proud’ to be shortlisted for a European Diversity Award

For the second year in a row, the authority has been shortlisted at the European Diversity Awards for its outstanding work on inclusion and diversity.

It has been shortlisted for three categories, including, Social Mobility Initiative of the Year (Project Search Scheme), Hero of the Year (Linda Johnson) and Outstanding Employee Network of Year (BAME Employee Network).

Celebrities such as Beth Mead, Mo Farah, Maya Jama, Oleksander Zinchenko, and Vincent Kompany have all been shortlisted in the ‘Media Diversity Champion of the Year’ category.

Batley councillor, Coun Shabir Pandor, the leader of Kirklees Council.

Batley councillor Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “I’m incredibly proud to see our projects and colleagues shortlisted in three different categories at this year’s awards ceremony.

“Project Search, our BAME Employee Network, and Linda Johnson, have all had such a significant impact on our Kirklees communities and colleagues, so I’m glad to see them being recognised for their hard work.

“As an organisation we’ve always been honest with ourselves that we have much more progress to make on our inclusion and diversity agenda. But being recognised on this international stage is evidence that we are heading in the right direction.”

Launched in 2010, the European Diversity Awards recognise achievement across all strands of diversity including, race, age, sexual orientation, disability, gender identity and belief.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in London on Friday, November 11.