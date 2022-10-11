Kirklees Council honours ‘invaluable’ local carers as part of Kinship Care Week

As part of the annual Kinship Care Week, with this year’s theme based on Memory of the Year, carers in Kirklees were invited to share their memories, tell their stories and enjoy recognition for the amazing role they play in children’s lives.

Mayor of Kirklees, Councillor Masood Ahmed, who attended the events, said: “It is always a pleasure to see the incredible work going on in our communities and help raise awareness of what is on offer to support people.

“Kinship carers offer invaluable support by taking care of a child when their parents are unable to.

“This year’s theme for Kinship Care Week is Memory of the Year, and it was great hearing stories from carers from family days out and achievements in children’s lives.

“On behalf of the citizens of Kirklees, I want to thank all the people who support kinship families.”

Kinship Care is when children are being raised by their grandparents, other family members or adults with whom they have a family-like relationship, such as godparents or close friends and the council has a Connected Persons Support Team, who are dedicated to supporting kinship children and families.

They offer help and advice in areas such as finance, training, therapeutic support and family time with birth parents, siblings and extended family and also deliver support groups for children of various ages, as well as carers.

The Kinship Care Week events were also attended by Councillor Viv Kendrick, Cabinet member for Children.

She said: “I want to say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to all the family members and friends who take responsibility to care for children. It was wonderful to chat with some of the carers and find out more about their individual journeys.

“Kinship carers can sometimes feel undervalued or unseen, but we appreciate everything they do in providing happiness and support to children and young people.

“Kinship Care Week is an opportunity for all of us, both locally and nationally, to acknowledge their fantastic contribution.”

