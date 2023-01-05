Shockwaves rippled across the borough when it was revealed on Monday, November 28 last year to unsuspecting members of the public that every leisure centre in Kirklees was under threat of closure. This came as a result of financial difficulties experienced by Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) – the non-profit organisation responsible for managing 12 centres in Kirklees.

Batley Baths and Recreation Centre, Colne Valley Leisure Centre (pool only), and Deighton Sports Arena are the three facilities that have been forced to temporarily close their doors with the situation set to be reviewed in March this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Communities felt betrayed as this major decision was made without public consultation and some councillors expressed equal dismay telling of how they too were kept in the dark. As a result, protests have been held, money raised and a legal challenge is being explored by Deighton campaigners.

Batley Baths and Recreation Centre on Cambridge Street.

At the latest meeting of Kirklees Council’s Cabinet, Coun Lesley Warner (Colne Valley, Independent Coun) asked for more collaboration when difficult decisions are to be made. She said: “What was very hard for all of us as councillors regarding the closures of the pools and the leisure centres was that the first any of us heard of it was when everybody heard of it.

“What I am struggling with is there were people on the council and officers who were aware that this was happening and there should’ve been an opportunity for some collaboration and for some discussion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know you’ve got tough decisions but my bottom line is, whatever difficult decisions the council has to make, as far as possible I think where you can have open forums and ask for collaboration from the community.

“I think people are feeling that the council’s getting a bad name for this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Paul Davies. (Image: Heather Magner)

In response, Coun Paul Davies, cabinet member for corporate services agreed that the time spent in consultation should be maximised where possible. He said: “Obviously KAL have made this decision based on the financial position they find themselves in, and again I know you’re aware of the significant assistance that council has given to KAL over the last two years, some £7.5m, but unfortunately as we’re seeing, because of the volatility that’s happened up until recently, who knows going forward in terms of energy costs, etc. then KAL have decided to make these decisions which I think every single one of us is really disappointed about.

Advertisement Hide Ad