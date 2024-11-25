A final decision on the future of two residential dementia care homes including one in Heckmondwike is set to be made next month.

Kirklees Council earmarked Claremont House in Heckmondwike and Castle Grange in Newsome for closure earlier this year due to financial pressures – much to the dismay of families whose loved ones live there.

A campaign group set up in response managed to overturn the council’s plans.

But, while the closures were scrapped, the council’s cabinet agreed they could explore potentially transferring the homes to the private sector.

Huddersfield Town Hall

Last month’s approval allowed the local authority to progress negotiations with potential providers to the point of being able to enter into a contract.

With the plans gaining traction, the group has continued campaigning against the move, once again hoping to save the homes of their family members from the council’s axe.

After a six-week period of consultation with families, an update is due to come back to the cabinet on Tuesday, December 10.

During that meeting, a decision will be made on mhether the council will be transferring one or both of the homes to the private sector.

In October, Councillor Beverley Addy, cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Health, said the council was only speaking with providers who intended to keep both sites operating as dementia care homes.

She also explained that like other local authorities, Kirklees Council is facing increased demand for adult social care and needs to make the best of the “limited resources” available.