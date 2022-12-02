Earlier this year, Sensory World - which is located on Old West Gate - was one of several organisations across north Kirklees to be granted part of the councils £1 million in funding, to improve and expand youth facilities across the district.

This funding was put in place by the council and Our Space to enhance what’s on offer for 13 to 19-year-olds in Kirklees - or up to age 25 for young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Since receiving this funding, founder of Sensory World, Linda Holmes, has since expanded the centre's range of accessible equipment and facilities - including a disabled bed, hoist, changing space/toilet and interactive floor.

Katie Graves and Rowena Kyle with the new interactive floor at Sensory World, Dewsbury.

To showcase these new features, Linda held a special event at the centre on Wednesday, November 23, in which she invited service users and members of Kirklees Council.

Talking at the event, Linda said: "I wanted to take it [Sensory World] to a whole new level by the end of the year and I think I have done that with the interactive floor, Ipad and new changing space toilet.

"It's absolutely phenomenal and My Space has helped us get to that point.

"When I first set up Sensory World it started off as a childrens play centre, but as times gone on adults use it as well as children. We have put the equipment in to accommodate that, so that everybody can access Sensory World.

The play centre is located on Old West Gate, Dewsbury.

"I am massively proud of how the centre has come along and I would like to thank everybody that attended today (Nov 23).”

One special guest who attended the showcase event was Dewsbury South councillor, Jackie Ramsey. She said: "For us in Dewsbury it is really important that people feel they can come together and that there is something available for them.

“A lot of people have felt that things have drifted away to Huddersfield, Leeds or Wakefield.

“So to have somewhere like this where you can come, that's safe, warm and open everyday, and that is run by really nice staff, that's wonderful and really good for us.

Founder of Sensory World, Linda Holmes, on the new interactive floor.

“It's also about everybody feeling welcome, there is no stigma here - it's just such a lovely atmosphere, so impressed."

Since the new equipment and facilities have been fitted Linda has received some fantastic feedback from her service users.

38 year-old Suzanne Kirkwood, who has been visiting Sensory World for eight years, has made many new friends and particularly enjoys playing on the interactive floor and in the ball pool.

Her support worker, Janet Lawrance, said: “Linda has so many ideas for everybody, and everyone is treated exactly the same - there are no favourites.

Suzanne Kirkwood and her support worker, Janet Lawrance, on the new interactive floor.

“Linda is such a beautiful person, and she works so hard. You couldn't ask for anything more.

“You can really feel the happiness in here.”

For more information about Sensory World, or to book a session, visit https://sensoryworldplaycentre.co.uk/

