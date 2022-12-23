The changes will bring a major boost to the “Alternative Provision” offer in Kirklees, including for some pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and those who have difficulty learning in a traditional classroom setting.

Like many other areas, Kirklees has seen rising numbers of children with social emotional and mental health needs who need additional support. This means there is a greater demand for Alternative Provision places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet members have now agreed a significant investment which will increase the current offer, help pupils to receive specialist support and contribute to the best possible outcomes for children and young people.

Coun Carole Pattison, Cabinet member for Learning, Aspiration and Communities

Coun Carole Pattison, cabinet member for learning, aspiration and communities, said: “We already have a wide range of Alternative Provision in Kirklees. This is highly regarded, including by Ofsted, and makes a hugely positive difference in young lives.

“Equally, there is a national rise in the need for Alternative Provision. Here in Kirklees, we are increasing our offer because we want all of our children to have access to the right support in the right place at the right time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is about supporting learners to achieve at the highest possible levels, regardless of the challenges they face, and helping them to thrive outside of the mainstream school system.

“It is also key to our transformation of SEND services and will break down many of the barriers faced by vulnerable learners across the district.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternative Provision supports a wide range of children, including those who due to illness, exclusion or other reasons, would not otherwise receive a suitable education; pupils requiring off-site education to improve their behaviour; and those who need one-to-one education in the home due to a medical condition, including mental health issues.

The plans are part of the wider transformation of SEND services in Kirklees, reducing inequalities and helping young people to achieve their potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The increase to Alternative Provision will be achieved by working with external partners who have been commissioned by the council to provide places. The expansion includes: opportunities for earlier assessment and support for pupils with social, emotional and/or mental health needs; more access to education for pupils who have been excluded from school; places for young people with medical needs; places for young people experiencing social, emotional and mental health needs which affect their learning; a bespoke offer for older pupils who are unable to access a mainstream school; specialist places for pupils with education health and care plans; tailored online learning for those who are having difficulties learning in a classroom setting.

The council is also keen to work with local academy trusts and pursue the idea of securing government investment for a new Alternative Provision Free School in Kirklees, giving even more scope to develop support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having an inclusive education system, which tackles inequalities and helps learners to get the support they need, is part of both the SEND transformation and Our Kirklees Futures - the long-term vision for all learning across the district.

Our Kirklees Futures brings together the full range of education providers, plus wider partners, with the shared aim that learners of all ages will reach their full potential and be equipped with vital skills for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad