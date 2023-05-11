Last Thursday (May 4), electors across the borough took to their local polling stations to vote for the candidate they wanted to represent their area. This year, a third of all 69 seats were up for grabs, plus an additional seat in the Ashbrow ward.

On Friday, May 5, it was time for the votes to be counted at Cathedral House in Huddersfield. This resulted in Labour strengthening its grip in Kirklees, gaining four seats meaning that the party will now have 39 councillors in the chamber rather than its previous 36.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conservatives, Lib Dems, and Greens kept their numbers the same in the elections maintaining 18, eight, and three seats respectively. Independent representation is down by three seats due to councillors standing down and the resulting vacancies being taken by other parties.

The local election count took place last week at Cathedral House in Huddersfield.

Of the 18 sitting councillors up for re-election, just one – Michael Watson (formerly Denby Dale, Con) – lost their seat. These results made room for seven new faces to gain a spot in Kirklees Council.

Below is every councillor who was elected last week. Newly elected councillors are in bold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almondbury: Paola Davies, Liberal Democrats

Ashbrow: Zarina Shahbaz , Labour

, Labour Batley East: Habiban Zaman, Labour and Co-operative

Batley West: Yusra Hussain, Labour and Co-operative

Birstall and Birkenshaw: Joshua Sheard, Conservative

Cleckheaton: Andrew Pinnock, Liberal Democrats

Colne Valley: Beverley Addy , Labour

, Labour Crosland Moor and Netherton: Imran Safdar , Labour

, Labour Dalton: Mus Khan, Labour

Denby Dale: Hannah McKerchar , Labour

, Labour Dewsbury East: Paul Moore , Labour

, Labour Dewsbury South: Nosheen Dad, Labour

Dewsbury West: Darren O’Donovan, Labour

Golcar: Andrew Marchington, Lib Dem

Greenhead: Carole Pattison, Labour

Heckmondwike: Aafaq Butt, Labour and Co-operative

Holme Valley North: Donna Bellamy , Conservative

, Conservative Holme Valley South: Paul Davies, Labour and Co-operative

Kirkburton: John Taylor, Conservative

Lindley: Anthony Smith, Liberal Democrats

Liversedge and Gomersal: Lisa Holmes, Liberal Democrats

Mirfield: Itrat Ali , Conservative

, Conservative Newsome: Susan Lee-Richards, Green Party

Batley East councillor Habiban Zaman.

Coun Yusra Hussain (Labour, Batley West).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Andrew Pinnock (Cleckheaton, Liberal Democrats).