Kirklees Council elections 2023: The full make up of Kirklees Council after the local election results

We take a look at the new composition of Kirklees Council following last week’s local elections which will see seven new faces join.

By Abigail Marlow - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 11th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Last Thursday (May 4), electors across the borough took to their local polling stations to vote for the candidate they wanted to represent their area. This year, a third of all 69 seats were up for grabs, plus an additional seat in the Ashbrow ward.

On Friday, May 5, it was time for the votes to be counted at Cathedral House in Huddersfield. This resulted in Labour strengthening its grip in Kirklees, gaining four seats meaning that the party will now have 39 councillors in the chamber rather than its previous 36.

The Conservatives, Lib Dems, and Greens kept their numbers the same in the elections maintaining 18, eight, and three seats respectively. Independent representation is down by three seats due to councillors standing down and the resulting vacancies being taken by other parties.

The local election count took place last week at Cathedral House in Huddersfield.
The local election count took place last week at Cathedral House in Huddersfield.
Of the 18 sitting councillors up for re-election, just one – Michael Watson (formerly Denby Dale, Con) – lost their seat. These results made room for seven new faces to gain a spot in Kirklees Council.

Below is every councillor who was elected last week. Newly elected councillors are in bold.

  • Almondbury: Paola Davies, Liberal Democrats
  • Ashbrow: Zarina Shahbaz, Labour
  • Batley East: Habiban Zaman, Labour and Co-operative
  • Batley West: Yusra Hussain, Labour and Co-operative
  • Birstall and Birkenshaw: Joshua Sheard, Conservative
  • Cleckheaton: Andrew Pinnock, Liberal Democrats
  • Colne Valley: Beverley Addy, Labour
  • Crosland Moor and Netherton: Imran Safdar, Labour
  • Dalton: Mus Khan, Labour
  • Denby Dale: Hannah McKerchar, Labour
  • Dewsbury East: Paul Moore, Labour
  • Dewsbury South: Nosheen Dad, Labour
  • Dewsbury West: Darren O’Donovan, Labour
  • Golcar: Andrew Marchington, Lib Dem
  • Greenhead: Carole Pattison, Labour
  • Heckmondwike: Aafaq Butt, Labour and Co-operative
  • Holme Valley North: Donna Bellamy, Conservative
  • Holme Valley South: Paul Davies, Labour and Co-operative
  • Kirkburton: John Taylor, Conservative
  • Lindley: Anthony Smith, Liberal Democrats
  • Liversedge and Gomersal: Lisa Holmes, Liberal Democrats
  • Mirfield: Itrat Ali, Conservative
  • Newsome: Susan Lee-Richards, Green Party
Batley East councillor Habiban Zaman.
Batley East councillor Habiban Zaman.
Coun Yusra Hussain (Labour, Batley West).
Coun Yusra Hussain (Labour, Batley West).
Coun Andrew Pinnock (Cleckheaton, Liberal Democrats).
Coun Andrew Pinnock (Cleckheaton, Liberal Democrats).
Candidate for Heckmondwike, Coun Aafaq Butt.
Candidate for Heckmondwike, Coun Aafaq Butt.
