This morning (May 5), nervous yet hopeful candidates arrived at Huddersfield’s Cathedral House as the day of the local elections vote count finally rolled around. There was an air of optimism from the Labour Party, which anticipated gains across the district.

The results showed that the party was right to be quietly confident as Labour gained four seats, including picking up three from Independent councillors who have stood down this time and one vacancy. Labour’s gains are as follows:

The Dewsbury East seat previously held by Independent Coun Aleks Lukic

The Denby Dale seat previously held by Conservative Coun Michael Watson

The Colne Valley seat previously held by Independent Lesley Warner

The vacancy in Ashbrow from when Labour Coun Fran Perry stood down

The local election count took place today (Friday) at Cathedral House in Huddersfield.

For the other parties, though candidates may have changed, representation in the council chamber will stay the same. The Conservatives have kept 18 seats, Lib Dems eight, and Green party three.

Due to councillors standing down, there will be fewer Independents as numbers have dwindled from four to one. Picking up the final ex-Independent seat that was previously held by Coun Paul White in Holme Valley North, was Conservative candidate Donna Bellamy.

Going into the elections, Labour had 36 seats, with 35 being the threshold for a majority. Eleven of the seats up for grabs in the election belonged to Labour, meaning they needed to secure just 10 to keep their majority.

Despite losing seats in councils across the country, Kirklees’ Conservatives fared reasonably well and were the only party other than Labour that could have achieved a majority considering current numbers within the council. However, this would have taken a spectacular performance, with 17 seats needing to be secured.

Where the battleground wards are concerned, Golcar, which saw just a one per cent margin between the two highest achieving parties last year, saw another close call between Labour and the Lib Dems. However, Coun Andrew Marchington managed to keep his seat by 162 votes.

A twist came in the final count for Batley East which has historically been a safe Labour seat. After several recounts, just 14 votes separated the Labour and Conservative candidates, with Labour’s Coun Habiban Zaman clinging on to control with 1,978 votes.

In Denby Dale, Conservative Coun Michael Watson lost his seat to Labour candidate Hannah McKerchar. This was perhaps a more predictable outcome considering the seat has frequently changed hands between the two parties over the years.

Cabinet members Coun Paul Davies, Coun Carole Pattison, and Coun Mus Khan, have successfully defended their seats in Holme Valley South, Greenhead, and Dalton wards, respectively. Other existing Labour members of the council have kept their seats including Coun Amanda Pinnock (Ashbrow), Coun Yusra Hussain (Batley West), Coun Nosheen Dad (Dewsbury South), Coun Darren O’Donovan (Dewsbury West) and Coun Aafaq Butt (Heckmondwike).

Deputy Leader of the Conservatives, Coun John Taylor, managed to keep hold of his seat in Kirkburton, as did fellow Conservative for Birstall and Birkenshaw, Coun Joshua Sheard. Almondbury ward Lib Dem, Coun Paola Davies, also maintained control, as did Coun Andrew Pinnock in Cleckheaton and Coun Anthony Smith in Lindley.

For the Greens, Coun Susan Lee-Richards kept her seat in Newsome. This was no surprise to the party as it anticipated continued success in the ward.

Earlier in the day, Coun Graham Turner (Labour, Golcar) summarised the party’s mood. He said: “I’m confident we’ll send a strong message to government that it’s time for change and look forward to the general election.