“We’ll continue to update you as we approach polling day and we encourage everyone to use their right to vote.”

A third of all 69 seats are up for election with one seat in all of Kirklees’ 23 wards going to the polls.

There is also an additional seat in the Ashbrow Ward, making a total of 24 seats up for election.

The council currently has a Labour majority with Labour (36 seats), Conservative (18 seats), Liberal Democrat (eight seats), Green (three seats), Holme Valley Independents (three seats) and other Independents (one seat).

The Kirklees Council local elections will take place on Thursday, May 4.

Parish and town council elections are also taking place, if contested, you may also have a parish/town council election in your area.

Of the 24 district seats up for election this year, Labour hold 11, Conservative five, Liberal Democrats four, Independents three and Green one.

Kirklees Council will be announcing a list of all candidates standing in each ward and parish/town council area no later than Wednesday, April 5.

In order to vote in May’s local elections, you need to be registered to vote. The deadline to apply is Midnight on Monday, April 17.

Jacqui Gedman, chief executive of Kirklees Council.

For the first time, voters across the country will need to show photographic ID when voting at polling stations across the area. Kirklees residents are being urged to make sure they are ready to vote on Thursday, May 4, by checking they have an accepted form of ID.

Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK, EEA or Commonwealth drivers’ licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card.

Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Information, including the full list of accepted ID, along with more information about the new requirement and details of how to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate can be found on the council’s website.

The deadline to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate is 5pm on Tuesday, April 25.

If you don’t want to or can’t visit a polling station to vote this year, you can vote by post.

The deadline to submit a completed application form to vote by post is 5pm on Tuesday, April 18.

You can apply for somebody to vote on your behalf, also known as a proxy vote.

The deadline to apply to vote by proxy is 5pm on Tuesday, April 25.

Jacqui Gedman, returning officer and chief executive of Kirklees Council, said: “All of our plans are in place for the 2023 local elections.

“We want to make sure that everyone who is eligible and wants to vote can do so. So, I’m urging you to ensure that you’re registered to vote and if not apply as soon as possible so you don’t miss the deadline.

“With the new photo ID rules also being in place for these elections, I encourage everyone that wants to vote in person to check they have the correct ID or to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate before the deadline.

“If you would rather not visit a polling station, you can apply for a postal or proxy vote – but again just make sure you do so before the deadline.

“We’ll continue to update you as we approach polling day and we encourage everyone to use their right to vote.”

For notice of elections, visit https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/voting-and-elections/key-dates-district-election.aspx

For general election information, visit https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/voting-and-elections/key-dates-district-election.aspx

For more information, visit https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/council-and-democracy.aspx#voting-and-elections

