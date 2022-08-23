Kirklees council cracks down on anti-social garden tippers

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is the message from Kirklees Council after three court cases where five Kirklees residents were fined a total of nearly £2,500 for non-compliance of anti-social behaviour Community Protection Notices.

Stephanie Holroyd and Kieran Roberts of Hazel Crescent, Chickenley were each fined £660, with surcharges of £66 and costs of £200.

Holroyd and Roberts breached their notice by storing black bags full of household waste including rotting food in their back garden. They also had a dismantled brown leather sofa in the front garden of the property.

Nathan Scott and Chelsea Allcock’s back garden showing the waste that was dumped there.

Nathan Scott and Chelsea Allcock, of Partridge Crescent, Thornhill were both ordered to pay £440 fines, surcharges of £44 and costs of £225 each, They were also served with a Remedial Order, requiring them to remove the waste from their garden within 42 days of the hearing.

David Gledhill of Holly Road, Thornton Lodge was given a fine of £40, with a surcharge of £34 and asked for a costs contribution of £250 due to his financial circumstances. He was also served with a Remedial Order requiring him to clear the waste from his garden within 28 days of the hearing.