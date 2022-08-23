Kirklees council cracks down on anti-social garden tippers
If you use your garden as your own personal waste tip, you can end up in court and face big fines.
That is the message from Kirklees Council after three court cases where five Kirklees residents were fined a total of nearly £2,500 for non-compliance of anti-social behaviour Community Protection Notices.
Stephanie Holroyd and Kieran Roberts of Hazel Crescent, Chickenley were each fined £660, with surcharges of £66 and costs of £200.
Holroyd and Roberts breached their notice by storing black bags full of household waste including rotting food in their back garden. They also had a dismantled brown leather sofa in the front garden of the property.
Most Popular
-
1
Aldi reveals the date for the official opening of its new Dewsbury store - and who will be cutting the ribbon
-
2
A diverse new archery range is set to open in Batley next month
-
3
Dewsbury Rams ease drop fears with vital win over relegation rivals
-
4
West Yorkshire mum fears ‘evil’ killer who stabbed her teenage daughter to death in sex attack ‘will do it again’ now he has been released
-
5
Police investigating burglary in Dewsbury issue image of man they would like to identify
Nathan Scott and Chelsea Allcock, of Partridge Crescent, Thornhill were both ordered to pay £440 fines, surcharges of £44 and costs of £225 each, They were also served with a Remedial Order, requiring them to remove the waste from their garden within 42 days of the hearing.
David Gledhill of Holly Road, Thornton Lodge was given a fine of £40, with a surcharge of £34 and asked for a costs contribution of £250 due to his financial circumstances. He was also served with a Remedial Order requiring him to clear the waste from his garden within 28 days of the hearing.
Councillor Naheed Mather, Cabinet Member for Environment said: “We received 110 reports of anti-social behaviour of this sort last month and resolved 103 of them. Taking people to court is our last preferred option but if residents do not comply, they leave us with little choice. Using your garden as a personal tip creates eyesores, affecting everyone in the neighbourhood.”