Earlier this year, we reported that KAL was considering the permanent closure of the facility due to the ageing condition of the building and elevated running costs. Kirklees Council has now confirmed that a final decision has been made and the centre will be permanently closing.

This follows a tumultuous period for the district’s leisure centres with every KAL-run premises being under threat of closure last Winter due to mounting financial pressures. Following discussions, it was decided that three centres – Batley Baths, Deighton Sports Arena and Colne Valley’s swimming pool – would be ‘temporarily closed.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The temporary closures were to remain in place until this March when the situation was to be reviewed. However, as campaigners suspected, for two of the leisure centres, the closures have become more permanent.

Batley Baths and Recreation Centre on Cambridge Street.

Colne Valley’s pool is the only site to reopen with Deighton and Batley both remaining closed. Options are being explored for Deighton with the centre expected to re-open in some capacity, though details are yet to be disclosed.

Kirklees Council has since attempted to bail KAL out of its financial woes through a £6m ‘rescue package’ in its budget for this financial year. However, this has proved insufficient to save one of the district’s much-loved leisure centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Kirklees Council said: “Last week, Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) informed members of Batley Baths and Recreation Centre of its plans for the facility. This followed consultation with KAL members on alternative provision earlier this year.

“Despite the council’s £6 million support package for KAL in March, they remain under severe financial pressure due to increases in the National Living Wage, inflation and energy costs. This is the case for leisure providers across the country and has meant incredibly difficult and disappointing decisions have to be made.

“KAL will continue to work with residents to advise them on alternative ways to access health and fitness services in Kirklees and to make adjustments at other KAL sites to ensure they meet the needs of previous customers at Batley Baths and Recreation Centre.”

A spokesperson for Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) confirmed that despite the council’s financial support, the centre will be permanently closing. They continued: “The decision to keep the site closed is due to the very high level of additional expenditure pressures facing our organisation, the significant costs involved in operating Batley Baths and Recreation Centre and the location of several other KAL managed leisure facilities within the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We appreciate that staff and customers will be disappointed by this difficult decision, but KAL has, and will continue to, develop additional provision at our other sites in North Kirklees so that services, such as female only swimming, remain available.