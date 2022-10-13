From maintaining local roads to delivering vital social care services for children and adults, the budget pays for council services for everyone who lives or works in Kirklees.

The council is aiming to ensure its priorities for funding are influenced by the views of people who live in the district by encouraging residents to take a short survey and inform the council about the services that matter most to them.

Councillors and council staff will then take account of the results as they make important decisions for the budget, which will be finalised in February 2023.

Three sites in Dewsbury will be hosting drop-in sessions for Kirklees residents to complete surveys ahead of the council's budget consultation.

This year’s budget consultation is also asking residents about their experiences of the cost-of-living crisis and the support available to them. Residents’ feedback will help the council guide people towards help and support on energy, food and household finances.

Councillor Paul Davies, Cabinet Member for Corporate Services, said: “The cost-of-living crisis has hit Kirklees households hard. Increasing bills and the prices of goods and services have also presented the council with significant financial challenges.

“Next year’s council budget will need to address those challenges and we want to make sure everyone can have their say before we take these important decisions.

“It’s easier than ever to take part in this important consultation. You can fill in the survey online or visit one of our roadshows where our staff can take you through the survey.

“Your view matters and your voice counts.”

Anyone can take the online survey by visiting: www.kirklees.gov.uk/yourbudgetyoursay

The consultation closes on Sunday, November 6.

Drop-in locations are available across Kirklees for those residents who would like to complete the survey in person, with three sessions scheduled for Dewsbury:

KCALC Dewsbury Contact Centre - Monday, October 24: 9.30am – 3pm

Kirklees Citizens Advice and Law Centre, Dewsbury Contact Centre, Units 5/6, Empire House, Wakefield Old Road, Dewsbury, WF12 8DJ

Dewsbury Customer Service Centre - Wednesday, October 26: 10am – 4pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walsh Building, Town Hall Way, Dewsbury, WF12 8EE

The Greenwood Centre - Thursday, October 27: 1pm – 5pm