The National Grid has said that three-hour power outages could be used across the UK to mitigate the demand increase, though this was said to be the “worst-case scenario.” Reassuringly, people have been informed that this is “unlikely” to happen.

A combination of factors, including difficulties in importing energy from Europe as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, gas shortages, and lower temperatures resulting in an increased demand for energy, could lead to the need for these blackouts.

Whilst many Kirklees residents may be worrying about what this will mean for them over the winter, the council has given its assurance that details of any planned power cuts will be published in advance where possible.

Kirklees Council Leader, Coun Shabir Pandor.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “In the event of any planned or unplanned national power outages, Kirklees Council has emergency and business continuity plans in place and will work closely with multi-agency partners from local public services, including the emergency services to support the running of critical services and functions. The council will publish in advance the dates and times of any planned power cuts where possible.”

Planned outages haven’t been implemented in the UK since the 1970s with the introduction of the three-day week. At this time, coal was the main source of electricity and hundreds of thousands of coal miners were members of trade unions. When miners went on strike along with rail workers, Britain’s electricity supply dwindled with non-essential services only permitted to operate for three consecutive days each week.