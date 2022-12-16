Located at Moorlands Road in Dewsbury, Ashworth Lodge is currently vacant but was previously occupied by the Ashworth Tenants and Residents Association.

In consultation with the wider community the CIC have developed plans to improve the facility and provide a range of free and low-cost activities, including parent and toddlers’ groups, older people’s events, mental health support projects, and activities for young people.

Their plan is for the lodge to act as a vibrant community hub for many years to come.

Ashworth Lodge on Moorlands Road in Dewsbury.

Under the proposals Ashworth New Lodge CIC will be granted a 125 year lease of the property which will give them the security needed for the group to apply for grant funding for investment in the building.

The CIC is a new non-profit organisation established to take on the management of Ashworth Lodge.

Board members include representatives from Chickenley Community Centre, another asset previously transferred by the Council in 2017.

Coun Paul Davies, cabinet member for corporate, supports the proposal and said: "Asset transfers give local people greater control over local assets and allows them to create community hubs, ensuring that the needs of all residents are at the heart of the buildings we transfer.

Coun Paul Davies. (Image: Heather Magner)

"I fully endorse this transfer and wish the CIC all the best for the future.

“I am sure it will be a great success, joining the 23 transfers we have completed since the programme began.”

Community Asset Transfer provides an opportunity for more efficient and effective use of buildings and land currently owned by the council, giving local people and communities greater control over local assets and the services delivered from them.