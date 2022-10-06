News you can trust since 1858
Kirklees Council ask for public feedback on the new residential developments in Kirklees

Kirklees Council is consulting on an updated Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) which provides guidance on new housing developments in Kirklees.

By Jessica Barton
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 2:00 pm - 1 min read

Kirklees Council is asking for public feedback on the updated SPD, which sets out guidance about how developments should achieve a mix of housing within the scheme, when affordable housing should be provided, what type of affordable housing is required and how this should be designed and delivered.

The SPD also includes new guidance for housing developments in town centres, including for Dewsbury and Huddersfield.

The SPD is a document designed to provide support for applicants submitting planning applications for new housing developments in Kirklees.

Housing on Upper Road in Batley Carr.

The council is inviting the public to have their say and to comment on the new SPD. The consultation is open until 5pm on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

If adopted, this SPD would become a material planning consideration, applying to planning applications for new housing developments.

To read the full SPD and to share your views, visit www.kirklees.gov.uk/affordable-housing-spd

