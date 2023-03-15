News you can trust since 1858
Kirklees Council approves new guidance on affordable housing

Kirklees Council’s cabinet have approved new guidance on affordable housing, and on the housing mix in any new developments, in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and the rest of the borough.

By Adam Cheshire
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:00 GMT- 1 min read

A new Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) will now provide guidance on new housing developments, to make sure a mix of one, two, three and four-bed homes are created within any housing scheme to meet local needs.

The guidance covers when affordable housing should be provided, what type of affordable housing is required and how this should be designed and delivered.

Coun Graham Turner, cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said:

“We have a growing need for quality, affordable housing, not just locally but nationally. This document, which Kirklees residents have helped shape, sets out guidelines for all future housing developments in Kirklees to make sure we’re delivering what local people need.

“It’s about making sure we’re not just providing great new homes but genuinely affordable ones too.”

The SPD also includes new guidance for housing developments in town centres, including Dewsbury and Huddersfield, while looking at how the council can meet local housing needs.

The public were invited to consult on the new Affordable Housing and Housing Mix SPD late last year.

According to Kirklees, now that the SPD is approved, it is a material planning consideration and will apply to all housing developments of more than ten dwellings.

