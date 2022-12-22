Kirklees Council approve the Community Asset Transfer of Ashworth Lodge in Dewsbury
Yesterday (Wednesday) Kirklees Cabinet approved the transfer of Ashworth Lodge to Ashworth New Lodge Community Interest Company (CIC) on a 125-year lease.
Located at Moorlands Road, Dewsbury, Ashworth Lodge is currently vacant but was previously occupied by the Ashworth Tenants and Residents Association.
In consultation with the wider community the CIC have developed plans to improve the facility and provide a range of free and low-cost activities, including parent and toddlers’ groups, older people’s events, mental health support projects, and activities for young people.
Their plan is for the lodge to act as a vibrant community hub for many years to come.
Following the Kirklees Council cabinet meeting on Wednesday, December 21, Ashworth New Lodge CIC have been granted a 125 year lease of the property which gives them the security needed for the group to apply for grant funding for investment in the building.
The CIC is a new not for profit organisation established to take on the management of Ashworth Lodge. Board members include representatives from Chickenley Community Centre, another asset previously transferred by the Council in 2017.
Coun Paul Davies, cabinet member for corporate, is supporting the proposal and said: "Asset transfers give local people greater control over local assets and allows them to create community hubs, ensuring that the needs of all residents are at the heart of the buildings we transfer.
“I fully endorse this transfer and wish the CIC all the best for the future. I am sure it will be a great success, joining the 23 transfers we have completed since the programme began.”