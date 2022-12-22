The £2.3 million in funding will help deliver the Employment West Yorkshire (EWY) programme in Kirklees until Spring 2025.

The funding support is available for local people, and is a West Yorkshire Combined Authority programme, led by the Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, extending the current employment support programmes to support local people into sustainable employment, apprenticeships and learning and training opportunities.

The programme offers an all age all employment information, advice and guidance service for residents aged 15 plus who live in Kirklees, with priority given to those furthest from the labour market who are either not in work or in insecure low paid work.

It also provides people at risk of redundancy or those who work in vulnerable sectors the opportunity to retrain, upskill and progress in their role or access more employment opportunities.

Coun Graham Turner, cabinet member for regeneration and growth, said: “I am delighted that we are continuing to invest in and develop our employment support programme.

“It means we can respond to the needs and opportunities within our towns and villages. We want to ensure residents have the provision available to help them progress so they can secure better paid jobs that they enjoy, and businesses have a skilled workforce they can rely on, both now and in the future.”

To access the Employment and Skills Service, call 01484 221000.