Kirklees Council approve huge expansion of award-winning affordable food service ‘The Bread and Butter Thing’

Kirklees councillors this week approved plans to double the size of The Bread and Butter Thing across the district.

The award-winning community scheme currently has four hubs, including two in North Kirklees - at Chickenley Community Centre and Howden Clough Community Centre. A third North Kirklees hub is also due to launch in Dewsbury Moor in the coming months.

Five additional hubs will now be funded for one year, after which each hub will become self-sustaining.

Coun Paul Davies, cabinet member for corporate services, said: “The Bread and Butter Thing is a unique service and I’m extremely pleased that we are looking to grow the offer in Kirklees.

“Not only does it provide affordable, nutritious food, it also offers customers wrap-around support to help them with money, health, and debt advice.

“These hubs are in the heart of our communities and there is a sense of pride from the customers, the volunteers, and all the staff who make this service so special.

“I’m grateful that my colleagues have approved this proposal so that more of our communities can benefit from this excellent offer.”

The expansion comes after a recent Kirklees Council Cabinet meeting.

The hubs have been a huge success across Kirklees with the demand exceeding the number of families that can be supported each week.

Members of The Bread and Butter Thing can get shopping bags filled with approximately £35 worth of quality nutritious food for just £7.50.

Each week members access three bags of produce including fresh fruit and veg, chilled goods, as well as cupboard staples such as pasta and cereal.

Mark Game, CEO of The Bread and Butter Thing, said: “The cost of living crisis is making life really tough right now and demand for our affordable food service has never been higher.

“We are delighted that as a result of Tuesday’s council decision, we will be able to extend our work, taking our mobile food clubs deeper into the region and serving more people and families across the Borough of Kirklees.

“This funding will enable us to open a further five hubs, serving over 400 more families a week.”

Additionally, senior councillors also discussed how the £3.7 million cost of living support fund from the government will be used to support Kirklees residents.

Cabinet gave the green light for all families entitled to free school meals to receive a one-off cost of living payment of £50 per child. This will help families who are experiencing extreme financial difficulties in Kirklees.

Families could expect to receive this money before Christmas and it would cost in the region of £925,000.

The remaining funding will help support vulnerable people with payments and grants such as vouchers for food, clothing, and utilities.

Residents who are facing financial hardship can apply for this funding through the council's Local Welfare Provision Team.

To contact the Kirklees Council Local Welfare Provision Team, visit https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/benefits/local-welfare-provision.aspx

For help and support on rising household costs, visit: www.kirklees.gov.uk/cost-of-living

To become a member of The Bread and Butter Thing email [email protected] or text 07860 063304.