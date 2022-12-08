The council have announced that household bin collections will continue as normal up to and including Friday, December 23, before the bin collection crews take their annual, well-earned break between Christmas and New Year.

This means there will be no domestic bin collections between Monday, December 26 and Friday, December 30.

Collections will restart on Monday, January 2, Bank Holiday Monday, so if your collection day is a Monday, Kirklees Council are asking residents to put the correct bin out before 7am.

Any households who find they have excess waste this Christmas can leave up to two tied bags of general waste at the side of their grey bins for collection on their first grey bin collection day in January.

Extra cardboard can also be left flattened behind green bins for collection on the first recycling collection. However, the council is reminding everyone to remove all Styrofoam and plastic packaging before recycling any cardboard.

The council also wants to remind everyone that any excess waste will only be collected during the first grey and green collections of the year, however any additional waste can be taken to your local Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC)

Coun Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and greener Kirklees, said: “Christmas is a time of celebration, and no one wants to spend it worrying about waste, which is why we release our Christmas collection dates, excess policy, and 2023 calendars in plenty of time for residents to plan ahead.

“We know that no matter how hard we try, extra waste and recycling is often generated at this time of year, this is why we're collecting excess waste and recycling presented at the first collections of the New Year.

“Our Household Waste Recycling Centres are open as normal over the Christmas period if you need them, closing only on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

"I encourage residents to embrace the hierarchy of waste this winter; reduce waste where possible, reuse what you can - glitter, tinsel or foil-type paper make great arts and crafts additions, and recycle everything else possible. For a range of recycling tips, you can subscribe to our Recycling Bulletin.

"Don't forget that you can now recycle additional plastics in your green bin, including pots, tubs, and trays; for a full list of what can be recycled please visit the council's website.”

The HWRCs will operate on their usual Christmas opening hours, being closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day but open as usual for the rest of the holidays, between 8am until 4pm Monday to Saturday, and 9am until 4pm on Sundays. Trade Waste and street cleaning will still be offering services over Christmas.

The council have also released their 2023 bin collection calendars, which are now available online. Kirklees residents can also find out when their next bin collection is on the Kirklees council website or by logging into their My Kirklees account.