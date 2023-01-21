The Opera North Piano Quintet will be performing at the venue on Wednesday, January 25, at 12.30pm, which sees Andrew Beer, of the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, join string principals and pianist David Cowan for a concert centred around Dvořák’s Piano Quintet No. 2 in A major.

Opera North’s principal guest conductor, Antony Hermus, has then promised an “amazing” programme of Shostakovich and Prokofiev at Huddersfield Town Hall the following day, on Thursday, January 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antony and the Orchestra of Opera North will be joined in Huddersfield by pianist Boris Giltburg as soloist in Prokofiev’s Third Piano Concerto.

The Orchestra of Opera North have partnered with Kirklees Year of Music 23 to kick off Kirklees Concert Season - which starts with a lunchtime performance at Dewsbury Town Hall.

“Boris is an amazing virtuoso”, said Antony. “He won the Queen Elisabeth Competition in 2013, and he’s made an international career since then.

“If there’s ever the possibility to work with a pianist, I always try to get Boris: we love working with each other because we are on the same wavelength musically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Huddersfield Town Hall is a really wonderful concert hall”, Antony continued. “You have the feeling of intimacy, as if you’re in the middle of the sound. You can sit close to the orchestra and really feel the vibes – and I can tell you, with these two works, vibes will come through!”

Kirklees Year of Music 23 commenced with the Music Changes Lives conference on Tuesday, January 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Principal Guest Conductor Antony Hermus conducts the Orchestra of Opera North at Huddersfield Town Hall

Tickets for the Opera North Piano Quintet at Dewsbury Town Hall cost £5 and orchestral concerts in the Kirklees Concert Season start at £13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone aged 16 or under can see an orchestral concert for just £1, and tickets for under 30s and full-time students are priced at £4.

For more details and booking, visit kirklees.gov.uk or operanorth.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad