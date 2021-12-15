Kirklees Concert Season goes festive with lots of Christmas music

The Orchestra of Opera North Christmas Concert will take place at Dewsbury Town Hall on Thursday, December 16

The Kirklees Concert Season is a unique partnership between Kirklees Council and Opera North in which the Orchestra of Opera North performs a series of orchestral and chamber concerts.

Together with a series of relaxed and friendly organ concerts, Kirklees Concert Season delivers a world-class programme of concerts to Dewsbury and Huddersfield Town Halls.

The Kirklees Concert Season brings the orchestra to the stages, joined by international soloists and conductors.

If you live in Kirklees or the surrounding area, it's a unique chance to experience world-class music on your doorstep, with many of the orchestra members living in the district too.

After missing a full season due to Covid-19, the 2021-22 Kirklees Concert Season began in September 2021 with a full programme of orchestral, chamber and organ concerts, including the much loved Huddersfield University Brass Band Christmas Concerts which return as part of the lunchtime series.

The 2021/22 season brings the region ever closer to the Kirklees Year of Music 2023, which will put Kirklees firmly on the musical map and will establish the area as a cultural centre for all forms of music

Upcoming December events include:

The Opera North Christmas Concert at Dewsbury Town Hall - Thursday, December 16.

Music for Christmas at Huddersfield Town Hall - Monday, December 20.

The Snail and the Whale at Huddersfield Town Hall - Tuesday, December 21.

Viennese Whirl at Huddersfield Town Hall - Thursday, December 30.

Garry Walker, Opera North's music director, said: “I’m delighted to be, at last, back in Kirklees and able to bring this great selection of programmes to our beloved audiences. We’ve missed you!

"I’m particularly proud of the variety and balance of the overall season, which will show off the flexibility, excellence and virtuosity of our orchestra and chorus. I feel there’s something here for everyone.

"The last year has been incredibly tough for us all – for Opera North, for our audiences and for our communities – so it is with a real sense of enthusiasm that we return to live music-making with audiences.

“On December 21 our Christmas family concert returns with a live soundtrack screening of Julia Donaldson's The Snail and the Whale and Stick Man. The orchestra will be playing the score to the films shown on the big screen.

"Our traditional New Year concert Viennese Whirl is also back on December 30, and our first orchestral concert of 2022 is a belated celebration of Beethoven's birthday, including one of the most famous pieces of music of all time.”

Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and Greener Kirklees, said: “This programme also brings us one year closer to our Year of Music in 2023, and work has been taking place behind the scenes by several organisations, venues and groups including our concert season partner Opera North.

“Our Year of Music is about the place, people and partnerships, it is about how we work together and what we can achieve through shared ambitions. It is this place-based approach that makes Kirklees unique in its approach to music, it is why we love music.

"Our richness and diversity of music today is inclusive to all, and we hope that everyone feels that our wide-reaching music offer is open and accessible for all to experience and enjoy.”