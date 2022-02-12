Kirklees Concert Season announces Dewsbury dates in 2022 programme

The Orchestra of Opera North

The Kirklees Concert Season is a unique partnership between Kirklees Council and Opera North in which the Orchestra of Opera North brings world-class music to Kirklees with its orchestral and chamber concerts, as well as a series of relaxed and friendly organ concerts.

The Kirklees Concert Season brings the orchestra to the stages of Dewsbury and Huddersfield, joined by international soloists and conductors, giving residents in Kirklees and the surrounding area a unique chance to experience world-class music on their doorstep, with many of the orchestra members living in the district too.

After missing a full season due to Covid-19, the 2021-22 Kirklees Concert Season began in September with a full programme of orchestral, chamber and organ concerts.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2021/22 season brings the region ever closer to the Kirklees Year of Music 2023, which will put Kirklees firmly on the music map and will establish the area as a cultural centre for all forms of music.

The Kirklees Concert Season is holding a number of special events across the region during 2022 including:

Organist Emeritus Gordon Stewart and trumpeter Tom Osborne at Huddersfield Town Hall - Monday, February 14.

Sitarist Jasdeep Singh Degun at Dewsbury Town Hall - Wednesday, February 16.

Opera North Orchestra: Shostakovich and Bartók at Huddersfield Town Hall - Sunday, February 27.

David Pipe, organist at Huddersfield Town Hall - Monday, March 14 and Monday, March 28.

Opera North Chamber Orchestra: Farewell Concert with Opera North’s Orchestra Leader, David Greed at Dewsbury Town Hall - Wednesday, March 16.

Opera North Orchestra: The Enigma Variations at Huddersfield Town Hall - Thursday, April 7.

Throughout the concert season, accessible and special rate tickets are available for orchestral concerts for attendees under 30 (£4) and 16 and under (£1).

Garry Walker, Opera North's music director, said: “I’m delighted to be, at last, back in Kirklees and able to bring this great selection of programmes to our beloved audiences. We’ve missed you!

"I’m particularly proud of the variety and balance of the overall season, which will show off the flexibility, excellence and virtuosity of our orchestra and chorus. I feel there’s something here for everyone.

"The last year has been incredibly tough for us all – for Opera North, for our audiences and for our communities – so it is with a real sense of enthusiasm that we return to live music-making with audiences.”

Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and Greener Kirklees, added: “This programme also brings us one year closer to our Year of Music in 2023, and work has been taking place behind the scenes by several organisations, venues and groups including our concert season partner Opera North.

“Our Year of Music is about the place, people and partnerships, it is about how we work together and what we can achieve through shared ambitions.

"It is this place-based approach that makes Kirklees unique in its approach to music. It is why we live music.

"Our richness and diversity of music today is inclusive to all, and we hope that everyone feels that our wide-reaching music offer is open and accessible for all to experience and enjoy.”