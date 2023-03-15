News you can trust since 1858
Kirklees College to host March open days in Dewsbury and Huddersfield for prospective students

Kirklees College is preparing for its Spring term open days, as applications for all courses are now open.

By Jessica Barton
Published 15th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 1 min read

The open days will take place at all Dewsbury centres on Wednesday, March 29, from 5.30pm until 7.30pm and at all Huddersfield centres on Saturday, March 18, from 10.30am until 12.30pm.

Kirklees College is one of the largest further education colleges in West Yorkshire, offering a uniquely vocational education for people of all ages and backgrounds.

There are a multitude of courses on offer at Kirklees College, including 16-18 courses, T Levels and courses for adults including Higher Education programmes.

The Pioneer Higher Skills Centre on Halifax Road, Dewsbury.
The first March open day, on March 28, will see the college’s Huddersfield Centre, Brunel Construction Centre, Engineering Centre and Taylor Hill Animal Care Centre open their doors to visitors.

On March 29, Pioneer Higher Skills Centre and Springfield Sixth Form Centre in Dewsbury will be open to prospective students.

The college has invested in new specialist facilities to support its students in preparing for their chosen career. For example, at Pioneer Higher Skills Centre there is a simulation nursery for Education and Childcare T Level students and at Huddersfield Centre, there is a mock nursing ward for those on the Health and Social Care T Level.

A spokesperson from Kirklees College said: “The open days give prospective students a unique opportunity to come and see the college for themselves and the environment they will be studying in.

Visitors can ask tutors questions, go on guided tours of our centres, find out about enrichment opportunities and much more.”

To book a space or to find out more, visit www.kirkleescollege.ac.uk/open-days

