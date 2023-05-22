News you can trust since 1858
Kirklees Clothing Exchange: Volunteers needed for ‘exciting’ new clothes swap in Batley

The organisers of the Kirklees Clothing Exchange are delighted to announce that their first event will take place in Batley next month.

By Jessica Barton
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read

Research suggests that 83 per cent of Brits have at least six items of clothing in their wardrobe that they have not worn in the last year, with some admitting to owning over 200 un-worn items.

The Kirklees Clothing Exchange - which will take place at Tesco Extra on Bradford Road - has been designed to tackle this issue on a local level, with sustainability at the forefront.

The event will also help support residents in the Kirklees area who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, allowing them to swap unwanted clothing with ‘new’ items completely for free.

Volunteers needed for 'exciting' new clothes swap.
Volunteers needed for ‘exciting’ new clothes swap.
A spokesperson from the Kirklees Clothing Exchange said: “This is a great opportunity to refresh your wardrobe whilst being environmentally conscious.

“We would love to see as many people as possible come along and have a good rummage and a natter, regardless of whether you live in the Kirklees area or not - everyone is welcome.”

However, with just a few weeks to go until the first event, organisers are “desperately” appealing for clothing donations and volunteers to help on the day.

The spokesperson added: “We want this to be a real community collaboration, so if anyone could spare a few hours to help out on the day that would be fab!

The Kirklees Clothing Exchange will take place at Tesco Extra on Bradford Road, Batley, next month.
The Kirklees Clothing Exchange will take place at Tesco Extra on Bradford Road, Batley, next month.

“Tasks will include things such as setting up the venue, checking items in and out and hanging items of clothing on rails.

“Families are more than welcome to volunteer together as well - the more the merrier!

“To kick-start the event we are also looking for clothing donations, to help ensure that we have enough stock to get the swap up and running.

“We welcome any support - we want this to be a real success!!”

To ensure a smooth running day, the event has a 10 item limit and a token system in place (one item = one token).

But don't worry, If you don't find the same number of items to take away, you can carry your tokens across to the next swap.

The organisers also ask that people only bring items in good condition. Accepted items include:

  • Adult clothing
  • Children's clothing
  • Baby clothes welcome
  • Bags
  • Shoes

The Kirklees Community Clothing Exchange will take place at Tesco Extra on Bradford Road, Batley, on Sunday, June 11, from 11am until 3pm. Entry is free.

For updates and more information about volunteering, visit the Facebook or Instagram page @kirkleesclothingexchange. Alternatively, email [email protected]

