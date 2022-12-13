The plan, which has now been formally launched, signifies the second phase of the council’s response to the climate emergency which was declared in 2019. This follows ‘phase one’ which saw a series of immediate actions taken to tackle climate change and aims to see the borough become net zero and climate ready by 2038.

Phase two features a list of 206 suggested actions and is said to build on the large-scale investment and actions already undertaken by the council in Phase one, such as the award-winning Abbey Road homes retrofit scheme, installation of supporting Electric Vehicle infrastructure, planting of over 35,000 trees, and promotion of active travel. However, firm commitments are yet to be made.

At this week’s full council meeting, Coun Andrew Cooper (Greens, Newsome) chose to quote from the action plan itself when raising his objections. He said: “When is a Climate Change Action Plan not a Climate Change Action Plan? I guess the answer to this question is when it says it isn’t. The report on the Climate Change Action Plan says:

Kirklees councillor Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and greener Kirklees.

“The CCAP is not a list of firm commitments, investment proposals or instructions at this point in the process. But it does set out detailed actions that can be taken by the Council, key partners, and members of the wider community to help deliver the district’s net zero and climate ready target.

“Now I don’t know about you but that doesn’t sound anything like an action plan to me.”

According to the plan, at present, it comes without any costs, risks or legal implications due to its “non-committal nature.” Coun Cooper said he was disappointed with the plan’s lack of implications as he wanted it to be “consequential, important and substantial.”

Coun John Taylor (Conservative, Kirkburton) said he agreed with some of Coun Cooper’s criticisms and said that the plan would be best described as a “statement of intent.” One of the councillor’s main concerns was the lack of public engagement. He said: “When we look at it, just under 1500 people commented. That’s less than 1 per cent of the population of Kirklees, less than half of one percent. We’ve got more people signing a petition that Coun Davies (Lib Dem, Almondbury) brought forward for the Tolson Museum than commented on this.”

Coun Andrew Cooper.

Despite this, Coun Tyler Hawkins (Labour, Dalton) said: “It’s clear that Kirklees is leading the way in responding to the climate emergency, another 50 per sent reduction of emissions, the lowest emissions per head in West Yorkshire and investment and innovation across every part of this council to meet our climate commitments.

“… the consequences of the climate crisis will be disastrous. Not just for those in the developing world, but for global superpowers. The cost of doing nothing is far higher than the cost of doing something today.” The Coun also said that we should also be aware of the economic realities we are currently facing, calling on the Government for financial support adding that “lives are at stake”.

Coun Michael Watson (Conservative, Denby Dale) said the council was “catastrophising” and could be suffering from “corporate herd psychosis.” He said: “I would suggest that it’s better to look at facts than to rely on the emotion. What we have here is that we know as a fact that 1,499 people in Kirklees were interested in this. That means there are a lot of people in Kirklees who have no interest whatsoever in this.”

The Coun said the council was devoting a great deal of resources to the cause in a time when they are struggling financially and explained that in the global landscape, Kirklees’ approach to the climate emergency would make “not one iota of difference.”

He went on to say: “We’re all sat here in this chamber panicking, wetting ourselves about the end of the world, and the people in Kirklees aren’t bothered. If they were, they’d be engaging in this; they’d be connecting with us.”

Coun Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and greener Kirklees failed to directly address these comments. However, he acknowledged that the plan is currently at an early stage and that more concrete additions to the plan will be coming in the future. He said: “Colleagues, this is an action plan and it’s one that we can be proud of and it’s the next step in our journey of course laying out the long list of possible actions that can be taken to help reduce emissions and increase resilience within Kirklees. We do need to prioritise them. We need to make sure we do them in a way that has maximum impact as soon as we can in a way that is most cost-effective. This is an action plan, not a collection of business cases because that will be huge.”

“The next step through stakeholder engagement is to ask residents, organisations, you as members, businesses to prioritise these actions and help ensure they best reflect our communities, our places and then delve into more detail on the potential carbon reduction and cost to make sure we take the most impactful and effective action first.”