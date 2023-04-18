Forget Me Not children’s hospice, which has shops in Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton, Mirfield, Brighouse, Halifax and Hebden Bridge, will be giving people, businesses and schools the chance to take a guided tour of the facilities at their Russell House base on Fell Greave Road in Huddersfield.

The tour will include the charity’s in-house cinema, hydrotherapy pool and sensory room, while visitors will have the opportunity to find out more about the difference Forget Me Not makes to local families.

Kirsty Goddard, registered manager at Forget Me Not, said: “Many people are surprised at what they find when they visit Russell House. It’s nothing like you might imagine a children’s hospice to be.

“That’s one of the reasons we wanted to open our doors – so that people can see for themselves what it’s really like – and how it’s developed over the ten-plus years since it was built.

“This is also a great opportunity to show the local community the difference their support makes to families facing or living with the loss of their child across West Yorkshire.

“We wouldn’t be here at all providing vital care and these amazing facilities if it wasn’t for local people, groups, schools and businesses getting involved to fundraise, volunteer and support us.

“So why not come along and see for yourself?”

As well as guided tours of the purpose-built facility, visitors will be able to see first-hand how Forget Me Not helps families with memory making, see what goes into a memory box and be able to take part in hand-printing activities.

There will also be an opportunity to find out more about upcoming events and challenges and meet long-term supporters, Team Sheila, who will be hosting their own stall and be able to answer any questions about what It’s like to be part of Forget Me Not’s supporter network.

The first open day takes place on Thursday, April 20, from 10.00am to 4.00pm, where businesses, schools and groups are invited to attend. Please contact fundraising@forgetmenotchild.co.uk to arrange the visit.

The second open day, open to all, is on Saturday, April 22, between 10.00am and 2.00pm. Guided tours will take place at 11.00am and 1.00pm.