Kirklees children discover their school places on National Offer Day 2022

More than 5,600 Kirklees children will be moving to secondary school in September this year

This year’s figures show that 5,004 families (88.6 per cent of applicants) secured a place at the school stated as first preference in their application.

A further 370 (6.6 per cent) and 87 (1.5 per cent) gained places at their second and third preferences respectively.

Kirklees secondary schools are continuing to perform well, with the vast majority of students (84 per cent) attending schools which are judged good or outstanding by Ofsted.

The total is above the national average and means Kirklees ranks fifth out of 15 local authorities in the Yorkshire and Humber region.

Coun Carole Pattison, cabinet member for learning, aspiration and communities, said: “We are proud of the educational offer in Kirklees and we enjoy excellent relationships with our local family of schools.

“Working closely with our schools, we are constantly striving for more improvements. At the same time, families can feel confident in their children receiving a high standard of care and education.

“We want all of our children and young people to enjoy the best start in life and to fulfil their potential.

"We are ambitious for all of our families and we know schools play an essential role in this support.

“It’s great news that almost 97 per cent of families have been allocated one of their preferred schools.

"We strongly believe that, wherever possible, children should be able to attend a school in their local community.

“This is an exciting time for education in Kirklees as the wider partnership have recently agreed a new approach to learning – called Our Kirklees Futures - which spans all age groups for a number of years.

“Our Kirklees Futures will be delivered by the council, early years settings, schools, local communities and providers of further and higher education.