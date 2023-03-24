Jacqui has held the top job at Kirklees for over six years and her departure will mark the end of a 22-year commitment to the local authority.

Starting her career at Kirklees as a senior engineer in 2001, Jacqui has held several posts at the council, including director of economy, environment and skills, before being appointed as chief executive in 2017.

In her time as Chief Executive, Jacqui has steered the council through the pandemic as well as turning round a Children’s Service department that had been judged to be failing in 2016.

Jacqui Gedman, chief executive of Kirklees Council for the last 22 years.

In recent years, she has overseen the council’s plans for a major investment programme for the borough’s economic infrastructure with ambitious projects in the offing for Huddersfield town centre, Dewsbury and urban centres across Kirklees.

A meeting of the Council’s personnel committee on Thursday, March 30, will formally initiate the search for a successor with a new chief executive expected to be in place by the end of the year.

As one of the largest local authorities in the country, Kirklees chief executive is one of the top jobs in English local government.

Following the announcement, Jacqui said: “It’s been the privilege of a lifetime to serve Kirklees for so long.

“At times, it felt like the most difficult job in the world. But there hasn’t been a single second when it’s been anything less than an honour.

“I’ve worked with some of the finest public servants you could ever hope to meet. And I’ve met the most extraordinary and impressive people who make Kirklees such an incredible place.

“Now feels like the right time for me to pass on the baton. The current senior leadership team is strong and I have absolutely no doubt that they have what it takes to work together and continue to serve Kirklees residents with distinction.

“I want to spend the next few months thanking all those people who make such a difference to me over the years and who do such brilliant work for local people every day.

“They don’t always get the recognition they deserve but I’ve learned so much from so many people within the council and beyond.”

Leader of the council, Councillor Shabir Pandor, added: “Jacqui Gedman is one of the finest public servants in the country. It has been our great fortune to have her serve the council and the people of Kirklees for so long.

“Jacqui has led this council with distinction through some of our greatest challenges. She was instrumental in turning round our services to children.

“She has put in place the foundations of our economic transformation. And she brought the whole workforce together to face up to the extraordinary challenge of the pandemic.

“Throughout, she has shown immense leadership qualities, innovative thinking and a dedication to people and communities across Kirklees.

“I have trusted Jacqui’s judgement at all times and have seen her bring colleagues and councillors together to serve the interests of the people who live, work and visit Kirklees.

“I know councillors from all parties will share my view that we will be hugely sorry to see Jacqui leave the council. But I also know that they will agree with me when I wish her the very best for her retirement and recognise her huge and positive contribution to public life in Kirklees.