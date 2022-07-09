Kirklees charity takes on 24-hour National Three Peaks Challenge

The YCC provides support to disadvantaged and vulnerable children, young people and their families across Kirklees and surrounding areas.
The gruelling challenge will see the team of five “Peaky Walkers” conquering Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in a 26-mile hike with an ascent of 9,843 feet, all in 24 hours.
The idea came from YCC’s CEO Mark Farmer, who is also taking part in the walk alongside Dave Gill, Janine Lomax, Rebecca Lund, Rob Edden.
Mark said: “We wanted to think of a tough challenge to raise funds for YCC and having completed the same walk many years ago knew this would be the ideal event for us”.
The walk launches the YCC’s first fundraising event of this kind which aims to shine a light on the services it provides while also raising vital funds that will help it continue to deliver its services.
As a registered charity, YCC relies on the generosity of others, and it would be grateful for any sponsorship that the community may be able to offer.
To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/ycc24hrthreepeaks2022
To find out more about the ways you can support YCC, contact head of income andpartnerships, Sara Eltman - [email protected]