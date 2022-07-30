Kirklees charity raises more than £1,000 after taking on Three Peaks Challenge

The group raised £1,447.

The gruelling challenge saw CEO Mark Farmer conquer Ben Nevis and Scafell Pike alongside Dave Gill, Janine Lomax, Rebecca Lund, Rob Edden.

In total the group have helped raise £1,447 for the YCC, which provides support to disadvantaged and vulnerable children, young people and their families across Kirklees and surrounding areas.

A spokesperson from the YCC said: “The team did really well and managed to complete two mountains, Ben Nevis and Scafell.

“Unfortunately though due to traffic hold ups and adverse weather conditions we ran out of time to complete Snowdon, so we are going to do this later in the year.

“The team all did extremely well under the circumstances and although we are disappointed not to have done the three peaks in 24 hours we are proud of our achievements!”

As a registered charity, YCC relies on the generosity of others, and it would be grateful for any sponsorship that the community may be able to offer.