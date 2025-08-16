Kirklees charity plans seaside trip as ‘financial barriers rob young people of simple joys'

A Kirklees charity will be taking more than 100 people on a trip to the seaside as financial barriers “rob young people” of simple joys.

Bramwell’s Hope – a charity running several community programmes and a food bank – has announced that next week, it will be heading to Scarborough with more than 140 people from Dewsbury West. The trip is free for all parents and families.

The charity, founded by Coun Tanisha Bramwell (Independent, Dewsbury West), has thanked those who have made the trip a reality including the event’s main sponsor, Diamond Draws Competitions and Star Coaches of Batley.

Coun Bramwell has requested that anyone wishing to get involved get in touch by email [email protected].

More than 140 people will be heading to Scarborough on the seaside trip. Photo: Richard Ponter

She said: “This trip is about giving children an experience that many of them may never have had before. For some, it’s their very first time visiting the seaside.

“Growing up, I saw how financial barriers can rob young people of simple joys like a day out. These moments of laughter, discovery and togetherness are more than just fun; they build confidence, create memories and remind children that they are valued.

“Children deserve opportunities regardless of what postcode area they were born in. Where you grow up should never limit your chance to see the world beyond your street.

“Thanks to the support of our partners, we can make this possible at no cost to families.

Coun Tanisha Bramwell (Independent, Dewsbury West) has organised the trip

“At a time when many are struggling, I believe it’s vital to show our young people that their community will stand beside them, celebrate them and give them the opportunities they deserve.”

Sherie Lark, founder of Diamond Draws, said: “We are truly honoured to have been able to make a donation of £1,600 to such a wonderful cause.

“One of our greatest joys at Diamond Draws is being able to make a change in people’s lives in any way, shape or form, big or small.

“When Tanisha reached out to us, we were overwhelmed by the passion and energy she displayed and we knew we wanted to stand alongside her and the team to make such an amazing project happen.”

Lauren Fearn, customer service and booking administration at Star Coaches, added: “As a third-generation family business with over 43 years of service, we at Star Coaches are proud to give back to our local community by supporting a seaside trip for local children and their families who are part of the Bramwell’s Hope Charity based in Dewsbury West.

“We provided our coach services at a significantly discounted rate to help ensure every child, regardless of their circumstances, has the chance to enjoy a fun and memorable summer experience.

“Seeing the joy and excitement on their faces as they create lasting memories by the sea is truly rewarding.

“Supporting our community is at the heart of everything we do. We believe that giving back is both a privilege and a social responsibility, and we remain dedicated to making a positive difference to the community wherever and whenever we can.”