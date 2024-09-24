Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Families fear their “loved ones are at risk” once again, as Kirklees Council looks to sell off a Heckmondwike dementia care home to the private sector.

Earlier this year, a tireless campaign saw Claremont House at Heckmondwike along with Castle Grange at Newsome saved from shutting.

The homes are council-run and had been earmarked for closure as part of the bid to remedy the authority’s financial situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those campaigning attended meeting after meeting, making heart-wrenching deputations and pleading with the council to save the homes of their loved ones, also expressing fears for the devastating impact a closure could have on the health of residents.

Helen Plaskitt speaking at the full council meeting in opposition to the plans

The pressure saw the council make a u-turn and consult on other options. The local authority’s preferred option was to explore a possible transfer of ownership of the two homes to independent sector care providers, with the council continuing to run the homes in the meantime.

This way forward was agreed by the cabinet in March.

But the campaign group has now reformed, with members attending a recent full council meeting to ask questions.

Cabinet member for Adult Social Care and Health, Coun Beverley Addy, said she understood it was a “terribly anxious time” for families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued: “In the current climate, we are not able to continue as we discussed and as was decided at the cabinet meeting in March, and the future is to look for transfer into the independent sector but we will be looking for specialists in dementia care.

“They will be quality providers. We will not move forward until we find a quality provider for this and we will be consulting you.”

As for the next steps, a council spokesperson confirmed that the local authority had been exploring the option of a transfer to the private sector. They continued: “An update on these talks will be presented to cabinet next month with a view to proceeding with further formal negotiations with interested providers.

“The council’s financial challenges are increasing, and we have been clear from the outset that we would like to consider options which bring savings to the council with minimal disruption to residents and their families.”