Bikers from across the district, many in festive fancy dress, set off from Wilton Park in Batley to Roberttown Community Centre on Church Road on Sunday, December 4, where they delivered an array of new toys and games in aid of Barnardo’s.

On an overcast day, the bikers brought colour and good humour to the inaugural 11-mile charity ride, which wound through Upper Batley, Birstall, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, Hartshead, Clifton, and Hightown before arriving in Liversedge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by Kim Walker from Liversedge, the charity Toy Run has been a year in the making. She said: “I was forever doing bake sales at work and I just wanted to do something bigger and better.

The bikers set off from Wilton Park in Batley.

“I was overwhelmed with how many bikers showed up on the day, especially with the rain.

“As soon as they all left the park I was in tears - I was overwhelmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am so proud of everyone.

“Hopefully it is going to make some families' lives a little bit easier this Christmas. Knowing that so many children are going to have something to open on Christmas day is just lovely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many bikers dressed in festive fancy dress.

“This is something that we are going to do year-on-year and it's just going to get bigger and bigger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank everyone that helped including Paul Barker, Holly Chapman and all the other marshals involved.”

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, who attended the event, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to join the brilliant Route 62 Bikers and friends for the first-ever Liversedge Toy Run, which took donated toys to Barnardo’s for distribution around Batley and Spen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to congratulate Kim Walker and all the Bikers for putting together such a fantastic event which will see hundreds of children receive a gift this Christmas.

The Toy Run went through Upper Batley, Birstall, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, Hartshead, Clifton, and Hightown before arriving in Liversedge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s such a fantastic idea and it was heart-warming to see such a great turnout – and so many festive outfits. I’m looking forward to next year’s event already.”

All toys delivered by the bikers will be given out by Barnardos Children's Charity to young people aged 4 to 18 across the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about Barnardos, visit https://www.barnardos.org.uk/donate-to-barnardos?gclid=Cj0KCQiA7bucBhCeARIsAIOwr-9Kmip_BYk00OwcJWvf_5bgcnpenJiCRgLUta-mG3JlQrve4-nwTRkaAtzxEALw_wcB

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was attended by Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.