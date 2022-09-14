The service, which helps support local people who are socially isolated, or who require extra help to support their mental health, matches local people to one another to help reduce the feeling of loneliness.

Activities range from a community allotment group, coffee and chat, and one-to-one support.

Following a recent increase in demand for the service, the team is now looking for more volunteers from the local community.

Volunteer Andy, who won Volunteer of the Year at the recent St Anne’s Proud Awards.

Maria Ineson, befriending volunteer coordinator at St Anne’s, said: “Mental health is so important, more so now than ever. Having someone in your local area you can connect with can make all the difference.

“So, we would like to ask local people to think about becoming a volunteer befriender.

“Volunteers give a couple of hours, twice a month for a minimum of six months. They may be meeting for a coffee, going for a walk or a bus ride, or visiting someone at their home, each person is uniquely matched.

“We know that being able to take part in these everyday things can make a big difference to mental health, so our volunteers provide an important service.

“One of our volunteers recently told me - the feeling that you have made someone’s day a little brighter and more manageable is second to none, and I genuinely feel very lucky and honoured to be a volunteer.

“Give it a go, you have nothing to lose, and it will absolutely make a difference to your life too!.”

Founded as a daytime shelter for homeless men in Leeds in 1971, St. Anne’s Community Services is a charity that is committed to enabling people to live their best life, without any limits.

The charity is proud to support over 1,600 adults across the North of England, and as a ‘not for profit’ organisation, they are also proud to reinvest every pound they earn back into the charity and the services they provide.

To find out more about the Kirklees Befriending scheme, there is a ‘Meet and Greet’ event at Dewsbury Library on Thursday, September 22, between 11am and 2.30pm.