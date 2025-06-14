Gillian Caine, group lead volunteer at 1st Spen Valley Scouts, has been awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

Gillian has devoted more than 50 years to The Scout Association, alongside her professional role as a paediatric dietitian.

She was a founding member of Dewsbury Young Diabetics, a registered charity supporting young people and families affected by type one diabetes in the local community.

Her citation reads: “For services to Scouting, Dewsbury Young Diabetics and to the community in Kirklees.”

She said: “I am amazed that something that has brought me so much joy and is integral to my daily life has been recognised in this way.

“I embrace the skills and values I learnt from a young age through Scouting and enjoy being able to use them to empower, inspire and shape the next generations.”

Throughout her extensive volunteering career, Gillian has taken on numerous roles including group lead volunteer, Beaver leader, Cub leader, Scout leader, District Explorer leader, young leader training advisor, county trustee, county training team member, county finance team member and county growth team member.

Her work has empowered generations of young people, helping them build confidence, resilience and life skills.

Her contribution to the local diabetes support charity has provided education, support and community connections for families over many decades.

David Sowden, lead volunteer for Spen Valley Scouts, said: “Gillian’s long-standing service and dedication to both Scouting and the community are well recognised.

“Her contributions over many years have made a significant impact, and this MBE is a fitting acknowledgement of her commitment.”

UK Chief Scout Dwayne Fields said: “Gillian exemplifies the spirit of Scouting through her decades of service and her dedication to improving lives in her community.

“She is a true inspiration to us all.”