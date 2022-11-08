The King visited Morrisons’ Head Office in Bradford, where he met people from Morrisons' Farming, Community, Sustainability and Apprenticeship programmes and learned about their work.

His Majesty then attended a reception at Bradford City Hall with young leaders who have achieved success as entrepreneurs, in media and culture, who have been active in community work or who are successful sports people.

Later today the Royal party will make its way to Leeds where The King will view a number of "The World Reimagined Globes" that have been on display in the city since the end of September as part of a national project to explore the history and impact of the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

His Majesty will meet young achievers, including The Leeds Children’s Mayor, to mark the 10th Anniversary of "Child Friendly Leeds".

The King will also be introduced to members of the Jamaican and wider West Indian community and tour the Jamaica Society Leeds’ Rebellion to Romance exhibition at Leeds Central Library and Art Gallery.

On his final stop of the day, His Majesty will meet a range of representatives from the Leeds financial sector, the second largest financial sector in the UK, at Leeds Building Society.

