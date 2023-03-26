Saturday, May 6, is the official Coronation of King Charles III, with celebrations held across the UK in honour of our new King.

In addition to the official events organised by Kirklees Council, residents are encouraged to host their own celebrations over the special three-day bank holiday weekend, from May 6 to May 8.

Kirklees residents can now apply to close their road - at no cost - over the May bank holiday weekend.

The Coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6.

Friday, April 7, is the deadline for applications, to allow enough time for requests to be processed.

Councillor Shabir Pandor, leader of Kirklees Council, said: “This special bank holiday weekend will be a wonderful opportunity for people across Kirklees to come together to celebrate this historic event.

“For me, it’s a huge personal honour and privilege to be leader of one of the biggest councils in the country on this magnificent national occasion.

“We know that the people of Kirklees will want to get into the spirit of the occasion and celebrate this significant event with their neighbours and communities.

Kirklees Council Leader, Coun Shabir Pandor.

“After the success of our street closure scheme for the Platinum Jubilee last year, we wanted to bring it back again to support our residents in celebrating together once more.

“I can't wait to see all of Kirklees awash with bunting and other Coronation decorations in celebration as we come together to wish King Charles III a long and happy reign."

In addition to encouraging residents to organise celebrations within their communities, the council are also planning a number of free and low-cost events and activities for the Coronation weekend.

These include screenings of the Coronation at Dewsbury Library and Huddersfield Parish Church, live music events as part of The Bands in Parks Kirklees Year of Music project, and family-friendly activities at many Kirklees Museums and Libraries.

Kirklees councillor Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and greener Kirklees.

Additionally, buildings across Kirklees will be lit, and flags will be flown to unify the district in celebration. The official programme of events will continue to develop over the coming months, and all will be featured on the Coronation Microsite.

Councillor Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and greener Kirklees, said: "There will be many different ways for residents to celebrate the Coronation with their families, friends, and neighbours through street parties and other Coronation Big Lunch events, which we hope everyone across our area can enjoy.

"Bands in Parks, a Kirklees Year of Music showcase of some of our best brass bands, is launching over the Coronation weekend with performances in many parks across the district.

"WOVEN, Kirklees Year of Music, and Dewsbury Taking The Lead are collaborating to coordinate a series of projects within our schools, including a banner design competition and yarn bombing, both centred around the flora of the nation.

"Rounding off the Coronation weekend is the Coronation Big Help Out, a way to encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas, creating a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation."