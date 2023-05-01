Saturday, May 6, is the official Coronation of King Charles III, with celebrations being held across the UK in honour of our new King.

To help you make the most of the bank holiday weekend we have compiled a list of Coronation events taking place at North Kirklees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Events in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen include:

The Coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6.

Saturday, May 6

Kirklees Libraries

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batley Library on Market Place will be showing coverage of the Coronation on the big screen as well as providing children’s craft activities, Lego club with a Coronation theme and refreshments from noon until 5pm.

Birstall Library on Market Street will be hosting children's craft activities, Lego club with a Coronation theme and refreshments from 9am until 12.30pm.

Cleckheaton Library on Whitcliffe Road will be showing coverage of the Coronation on the big screen as well as providing children’s craft activities, Lego club with a Coronation theme and refreshments from 10am until 3pm.

Dewsbury Library on Railway Street will be showing coverage of the Coronation on the big screen as well as providing children’s craft activities, Lego club with a Coronation theme and refreshments from 9.30am until 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckmondwike Library on Walkley Lane will be hosting children's craft activities and refreshments from 10am to 3pm.

Mirfield Library on Huddersfield Road will be showing coverage of the Coronation on the big screen as well as providing Lego club with a Coronation theme and refreshments from 10am until 2.30pm.

Ravensthorpe Library (Greenwood centre) on Huddersfield Road will be showing coverage of the Coronation on the big screen as well as providing children’s craft activities and refreshments from noon until 4pm.

Coronation party on Daisy Hill, Dewsbury

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elim Church on Wellington Street, in partnership with Dewsbury Community Outreach, are holding a free Coronation party on Saturday, May 6 from 10am.

Everyone is invited to the Elim Church building at the top of Daisy Hill, to view the Coronation on the cinema screens. After this there will be food and drink provided and games including a bouncy castle for the children, eco planting and crown making.

Sunday, May 7

The Coronation big lunch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oakwell Hall on Nova Lane in Birstall will be hosting the Coronation big lunch on Sunday, May 7 from 11am to 3pm. Members of the community are encouraged to bring a picnic and find a spot on the lawns to enjoy some live brass band music, crafts, trails and a quiz.

Bands in Parks: Oakwell Hall

On Sunday, May 7 from noon to 3pm the Big Easy swing band will be playing at Oakwell Hall on Nova Lane in Birstall to celebrate the Coronation as part of Kirklees Year of Music Bands in the Park.

Coronation Afternoon Tea

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Batley Business Association will be holding an Afternoon tea to celebrate the Coronation in the town centre on Sunday, May 7 from 2pm to 4.30pm. This will be an informal community event with hot/cold drinks and cakes.

Oakenshaw Coronation Big Lunch celebrations

Oakenshaw village will be hosting a Coronation Big Lunch Afternoon Tea style picnic on Sunday, May 7 from 12.30pm. The Residents Association is inviting people to bring their own picnic plus something for the sharing table.

Children's games and family activities such as tombola, raffle, fancy dress competition and refreshments will also be available. On the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, May 8

Coronation picnic

The Bagshaw Museum in Wilton Park, Batley, will be hosting a Coronation picnic on Monday, May 8 from 11am to 4pm. Residents are invited to bring their own picnic and play traditional outdoor games, get involved with a themed trail and craft activities, with the opportunity to plant a Coronation sunflower.

Oakwell The Big Help Out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oakewell Hall on Nova Lane in Birstall will be holding the ‘Big Help Out’ on Monday, May 8 from 11am to 3pm. This is a fantastic opportunity to find out more about the Oakwell volunteers with taster sessions in the garden.

Bagshaw The Big Help Out

Held at Wilton Park in Batley the Bagshaw Museum will be holding a ‘Big help’ Out on Monday, May 8 from 10am to 3pm. This event is an opportunity to find out how to get involved in a new community garden at Wilton Park, whilst helping to get the site ready, plant seeds, try foods and to let them know what you think they should grow.

Ravensthorpe in Bloom Coronation Clean Up

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, May 8, Ravensthorpe in Bloom are encouraging the community to join them in a Coronation ‘Clean up’, in collaboration with local schools, Ravensthorpe Residents' Action Group and the Stronger Together Foundation. The clean up will start at the Greenwood Centre on Huddersfield Road from 11am, all equipment is provided. For further information contact George Spencer on 07388507282.

The Big Help Out with Age UK Cleckheaton

Offering people the chance to try their hand at being a shop volunteer, the Age UK shop on Crown Street, Cleckheaton, will be opening its doors on Monday, May 8, offering taster sessions to local people interested in helping out. The two-hour long sessions will offer a flavour of what to expect, covering different activities and giving an overview of the shop.

Are you planning a special event for the coronation of King Charles III? If so we would love to hear from you. Contact [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad